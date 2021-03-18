Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,085.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. Insiders have sold 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,596,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.28. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $129.01.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

