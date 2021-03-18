Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Down 8%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price was down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $44.14. Approximately 1,141,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 950,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Get Adient alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Adient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.