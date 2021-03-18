Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) is Towle & Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Towle & Co. reduced its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,483 shares during the period. Adient comprises approximately 5.1% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 1.17% of Adient worth $38,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Adient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,622. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

