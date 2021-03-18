ADMA Biologics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,977 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 2,485 call options.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 627,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,218 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 193,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.