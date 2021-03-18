Adshares Price Tops $0.0463 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $1.60 million and $9,264.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00034401 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,589,542 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.