Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $123,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.