Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 81,500 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.29 on Thursday, hitting $78.34. 2,927,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,306,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

