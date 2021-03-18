Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $78.01 and last traded at $78.12. Approximately 50,934,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 45,416,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.63.

Specifically, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The firm has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,876,000 after purchasing an additional 50,656 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

