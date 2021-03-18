Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) shares rose 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 781,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 667,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

ADV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

