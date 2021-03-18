Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Gentherm stock opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $130,927.84. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,304 shares of company stock worth $3,977,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

