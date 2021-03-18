Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Up 30.8% in February

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 11th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $64.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.31. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.