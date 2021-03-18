Aeon (AEON) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.70 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $10,676.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.39 or 0.00399443 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 88.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

