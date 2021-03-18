Aeron Market Cap Tops $240,524.07 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 51% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $240,524.07 and $151,356.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00050935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.86 or 0.00628676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034433 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

