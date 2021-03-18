AerSale’s (ASLE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

ASLE stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. AerSale has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83.

Get AerSale alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter worth about $3,409,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter worth about $10,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Inc provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.