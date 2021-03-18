Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.25. 7,150,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 23,340,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $92.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

