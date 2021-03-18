Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 613,300 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.