Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEVA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,350. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

