Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 1,804,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,586,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

