Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 8.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) dropped 8.3% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $73.10 and last traded at $74.39. Approximately 4,229,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,614,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

In other news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll purchased 75,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 over the last three months.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

