Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,575 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $4,642,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 69,170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,774.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 230,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 218,128 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 656,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

