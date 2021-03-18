Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGGZF. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ag Growth International stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

