Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFN shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

TSE AFN traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$45.24. The company had a trading volume of 172,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.73. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$846.80 million and a P/E ratio of -15.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.74%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.