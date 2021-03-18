Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

Stock analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

