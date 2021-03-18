Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

AGGZF opened at $36.26 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

