Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.47

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$48.47 and last traded at C$46.43, with a volume of 87192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$858.22 million and a P/E ratio of -15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.74%.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

