Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

AFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.38.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of AFN traded up C$0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 170,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.73. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$852.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.