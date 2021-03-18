Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.38.

TSE:AFN traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$45.52. The company had a trading volume of 170,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,622. The company has a market capitalization of C$852.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.73. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

