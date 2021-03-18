Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$62.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$50.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AFN. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.38.

Shares of AFN stock traded up C$0.91 on Thursday, hitting C$45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 170,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,622. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.73. The stock has a market cap of C$852.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

