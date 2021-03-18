AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.64

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.64 and last traded at $145.64, with a volume of 1249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,803,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after buying an additional 403,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after buying an additional 307,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after buying an additional 289,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

