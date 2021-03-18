Agenus Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.