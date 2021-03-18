Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.74

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 2260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

ARGKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec lowered Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

