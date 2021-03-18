Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 268.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $122.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.