Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on A. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

Shares of A stock opened at $122.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $243,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

