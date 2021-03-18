Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

A stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.65. 34,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.72. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

