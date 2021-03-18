Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Down 5.9%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.25 and last traded at $48.54. 949,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 755,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

