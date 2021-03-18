Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEM. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

