Aimia (TSE:AIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.69

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.69 and last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 135909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$441.44 million and a PE ratio of 75.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Aimia (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

