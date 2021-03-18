Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194,363 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,308,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $270.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.91 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

