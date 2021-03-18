Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

APD stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.02. 26,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $173.91 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

