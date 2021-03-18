Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 145,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

