Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 145,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
