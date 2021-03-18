Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.50 ($20.59).

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €18.97 ($22.32) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 52 week high of €20.35 ($23.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €17.18 and its 200 day moving average is €13.18.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

