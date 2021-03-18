Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Down 28.0% in February

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 11th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

