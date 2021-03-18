Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 4,348,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,935,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 199.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

