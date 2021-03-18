Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.22. 735,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 954,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Specifically, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,667 shares of company stock worth $4,556,920. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $560.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

