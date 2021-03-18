Akropolis Price Hits $0.0564 on Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $152.87 million and $748.68 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00053812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.27 or 0.00667077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026495 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,327,981 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

