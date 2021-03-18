Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 11th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Akumin alerts:

Shares of AKU opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKU. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,923 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at $4,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.