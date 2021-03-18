Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Alamo Group worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 331.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 71.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $159.22 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

