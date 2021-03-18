Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Jeffrey A. Bedell Sells 800 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $4.53 on Thursday, reaching $84.06. 324,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,282. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alarm.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

