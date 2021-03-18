Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.80

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.80 and last traded at $86.63, with a volume of 243856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Get Albany International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 40,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.