Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Albemarle worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $155.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

